SCOTTSBLUFF — Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, National Weather Service offices had to cancel many in-person Storm Spotter Talks this season, including trainings in the Panhandle.

NWS Cheyenne will now be starting a Virtual Storm Spotter Talk Series this April and into May.

The first virtual storm spotter talk will be held Thursday, April 16, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Register ahead of time for the Storm Spotter Talk: https://bit.ly/3chLxZL

There will be several more virtual spotter talk presentations scheduled ahead so stay tuned to NWS Cheyenne on Facebook & Twitter. These spotter talks will count for training similarly to the in-person talks. If needed, officials can use the registration information to send completion certificates for records.

For more information, contact Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management, 308-436-6689,