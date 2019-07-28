LINCOLN — Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced that the state is awarding nearly $968,000 to support 63 tire recycling and cleanup projects across the state. The department received over $1.4 million in eligible requests.

“The agency received many outstanding applications from across the state,” Macy said. “These funds will provide needed support to local efforts that effectively deal with scrap tires in Nebraska.”

The funded grant projects include 21 awards to political subdivisions across Nebraska to hold scrap tire cleanup events; many in counties affected by the flooding events in 2019. The funding provided is sufficient to clean up over 400,000 passenger tire equivalents.

The scrap tire grants are part of the department’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants program, and are funded by a $1 fee on new tires purchased in Nebraska.

Panhandle grant recipients were:

- Keep Alliance Beautiful, $6,473, 50% reimbursement of 39,000 pounds of rubber mulch for Box Butte County residents and businesses.

- City of Kimball, $19,108, proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Kimball for Kimball County.

- Village of Potter, $2,500, proposed 50% reimbursement of 17,550 pounds of rubber mulch for the Railroad Park playground.