Gering a top place to live

File Photo Before it was named Scotts Bluff National Monument, the bluff was a prominent feature and landmark for many during America’s westward expansion in the mid-1800s. The area is again being featured among the Top Western Towns in the current issue of True West Magazine.

 File photo

Nebraska Game and Parks and the National Park Service have both announced changes to operations caused by COVID-19.

The Visitor Center at Scottsbluff National Monument is closed until further notice, according to a statement from the National Parks Service. Additionally, the Summit Road will be closed to motorize vehicles for the foreseeable future.

The park grounds and trails where it is possible to follow the latest health guidelines will remain open from dawn until dusk.

Because of construction, there is no water fountain. Portable toilets are available.

Additionally, Nebraska Game and Parks announced that all of its visitor centers and park offices will be closed beginning March 23. The closures include the Fort Robinson State Park Lodge.

Those with lodge reservations will be contacted to discuss rescheduling or refund options.

The Wildcat Hills Nature Center is already closed to the public, following a Game and Parks announcement last week.

Park grounds will remain open for day use. Cabins and campgrounds are also remaining open. Those with reservations at any state park should contact the park’s office for information on payment and check-in. Park passes can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org or at self-service stations.

The statement from Game and Parks said that additional facilities may close as the situation develops. Announcements will be posted online at OutdoorNebraska.org

All Game and Parks events and activities have been canceled until May 31. For a list of all Game and Parks related cancellations, closures and postponements visit OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.