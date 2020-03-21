Nebraska Game and Parks and the National Park Service have both announced changes to operations caused by COVID-19.

The Visitor Center at Scottsbluff National Monument is closed until further notice, according to a statement from the National Parks Service. Additionally, the Summit Road will be closed to motorize vehicles for the foreseeable future.

The park grounds and trails where it is possible to follow the latest health guidelines will remain open from dawn until dusk.

Because of construction, there is no water fountain. Portable toilets are available.

Additionally, Nebraska Game and Parks announced that all of its visitor centers and park offices will be closed beginning March 23. The closures include the Fort Robinson State Park Lodge.

Those with lodge reservations will be contacted to discuss rescheduling or refund options.

The Wildcat Hills Nature Center is already closed to the public, following a Game and Parks announcement last week.

Park grounds will remain open for day use. Cabins and campgrounds are also remaining open. Those with reservations at any state park should contact the park’s office for information on payment and check-in. Park passes can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org or at self-service stations.

The statement from Game and Parks said that additional facilities may close as the situation develops. Announcements will be posted online at OutdoorNebraska.org

All Game and Parks events and activities have been canceled until May 31. For a list of all Game and Parks related cancellations, closures and postponements visit OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.