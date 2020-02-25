The Nebraska MEP is taking its Job Relations-Supervisor Development workshop on the road to Scottsbluff on Thursday, Feb. 27. The workshop will be hosted by Aulick Industries, 1201 Ave. I, Scottsbluff.

The training will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Job Relations is one of our most successful courses,” Joe Roy, business development specialist for the Nebraska MEP, said. “There is a real need in this labor market to develop and retain the staff that’s already onboard.”

While many companies have engaged the Nebraska MEP to train their staff onsite, Roy explains that this type of offering is, “for smaller companies that perhaps have 1-3 supervisors to send for training. It’s a very cost-effective solution for companies with smaller-sized staff.”

A one-day Job Relations workshop was offered previously in Lincoln at Garner Industries in November.

The Job Relations workshop is $350 per person including lunch, snacks and all course materials. Advanced registration is required and available at https://go.unl.edu/jrtraining.