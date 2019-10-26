Lincoln — The Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) draft waiver application for the Heritage Health Adult Program (aka Medicaid Expansion) is available for public review and comment. All public comments will be considered as the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care finalizes the application. Comments will be accepted through Nov. 26.
Public meetings will be held in Scottsbluff, Kearney, Norfolk and Omaha to allow the public to make comments or submit written comments. Copies of the draft application will be available at each meeting.
The Scottsbluff meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Scottsbluff High School Board Room. Scottsbluff High School is located at 313 E. 27th St. An agenda for the meeting is available: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Documents/HHAAgendaOct29.pdf.
People can also call into that meeting at 844-508-2804. Use meeting ID 704387476 when calling in.
Comments and questions can be submitted via email at DHHS.HHAWaiver@Nebraska.gov; Or mailed to:
Department of Health and Human Services
Nebraska Medicaid
ATTN: HHA Waiver
301 Centennial Mall South
P.O. Box 95026
Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-5026
