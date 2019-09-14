Nebraska State Troopers Partner with Regional West Foundation to Provide Infant Car Seats

SCOTTSBLUFF ― A tiny baby born at Regional West Medical Center gets to go home in a new car seat specially designed for infants that weigh less than five pounds, courtesy of the State Troopers Association of Nebraska (STAN).

The state troopers’ organization recently presented a $600 check to Regional West Foundation for the purchase of six infant car seats designed to safely transport premature babies. The car seats are then given to the parents of newborns that cannot safely fit in a standard car seat.

The first of the six car seats was recently donated to Kassi and Jake Onstott of Gering for use by their daughter Lyric. The baby’s twin sister, Melody, who was larger at birth, is able to use a standard car seat.

“We are fortunate to have the resources available in our community through both the Regional West Foundation and the State Troopers Association in order to give these car seats out to our smallest patients who need them. We are grateful to the State Troopers Association for the funding they provide to keep these patients safe,” said Erika Carmody, MSN, RN, director of the Birth & Infant Care Center and Pediatrics.

Regional West Foundation formed a partnership with STAN in 1994 to assist families in receiving the special car seats they need for safe transportation of their newborn babies that weigh less than five pounds.

“I have seen firsthand the importance of seat belt safety and the correct use of safety seats for children,” said Trooper Courtney Horak. “The State Trooper’s Association is proud to continue our support of the Regional West Foundation by ensuring families in need get the safety seats their children require.”

“It’s an honor to be able to work with a generous donor group like STAN because they promote the very thing that is so important to Regional West − caring for our patients and their families. We’re thankful for their donation for this project,” said Julie Marshall, Regional West Foundation director of development.

Regional West Foundation raises, manages, and distributes funds to enhance the services, programs, and projects of Regional West Health Services. The Foundation supports projects to strengthen health care services that are essential to the quality and growth of our local medical community, including new technology, building improvements, and health education scholarships.

For more information about Regional West Foundation or to make a donation, contact the Foundation office at 308-630=2244, email Julie.Marshall@rwhs.org, or visit RegionalWestFoundation.org.