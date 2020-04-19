LINCOLN — Nebraska Tourism is celebrating International Dark Sky Week (April 19-26) by encouraging people to participate in a lights out campaign.

Light pollution plagues approximately two-thirds of Earth’s population, making it difficult or impossible for residents in some areas to experience a truly dark sky at night and enjoy an unadulterated view of the stars. Luckily, the solution to reducing light pollution is a simple one: turn off the lights.

“Nebraska has a lot of wide-open space that lends itself to some of the darkest night skies perfect for viewing the Milky Way. The view would be even better without light pollution,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “We’re encouraging people to turn off their lights and introduce everyone stuck at home during these trying times the opportunity to discover another unique activity that they can enjoy in Nebraska – stargazing.”

Nebraska Tourism invites you to join us in enacting positive change by reducing our light pollution this week and beyond.

To participate in the lights out campaign, every night during International Dark Sky Week, April 19-26, pledge to take the following actions:

— Turn off all nonessential outdoor and indoor lighting between 10:00 p.m. and sunrise each night of the week (and beyond!)

— If possible, put any necessary outdoor lighting on timers or use motion sensors

— Be mindful of outdoor lighting on your home and business to increase your energy savings and reduce light pollution by:

— Only using outdoor lighting when it is actively needed

— Only lighting the area that is being utilized

— Only making the lights as bright as necessary

— Only purchasing warm colored bulbs (3000 K or less) to help minimize harmful blue light emissions

—Fully shielding (directing downward) all outdoor light fixtures

For more information on dark sky friendly outdoor lighting, visit: https://www.darksky.org/our-work/lighting/.

With COVID-19 creating more time at home for some, Nebraska Tourism has also come up with a list of activities to participate in at home every night during this lights out campaign:

Sunday, April 19: Try and Find Your Constellation.

Pro Tip: The Lyrids Meteor Shower begins.

Monday, April 20: Take a picture of the night sky and share on social media using #HonestlyNE #NELightsOut.

Tuesday, April 21: Camp At Home for a chance to win prizes from Nebraska Game & Parks.

Pro Tip: Set an alarm for anytime between 1 a.m. and dawn to witness the peak of the Lyrids Meteor Shower

Wednesday, April 22: Participate in a 10 p.m. moment of silence under the stars to solute all essential workers during this pandemic and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Thursday, April 23: Learn to Star Hop.

Friday, April 24: Become a Citizen Scientist.

Saturday, April 25: Spot the International Space Station

Sunday, April 26: Plan a future Nebraska trip complete with stargazing opportunities.

To follow along with Nebraska Tourism’s International Dark Sky Week lights out campaign, check out the Visit Nebraska Facebook Page and follow along using #HonestlyNE and #NELightsOut.