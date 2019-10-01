SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and John Kabalin, are pleased to present Inheritance: Priscilla Sandoz Bailey & Yelena Khanevskaya in the Main Gallery.
There will be an opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. Staff will serve hors d’ oeuvres, refreshments and wine. Gallery receptions and exhibits are always free and open to the public. This art exhibition will run through Sunday, Oct. 27.
These artists created a visual dialogue through their lineage and personal discovery. By learning about the truth of their roots and then painting about it, they invite viewers to engage in their beginnings, find some similarities or simply discover how the “American Story” brought them to the here and now.
