SCOTTSBLUFF — Two new exhibits at the West Nebraska Arts Center went on display on March 5.

The first, titled “Western Beauty,” highlight the work of Ohio artist Peggy Murphy. It is made possible through sponsorship by Jeff Tracy and Anne Radford in memory of Doris Tracy and support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment. The exhibit will be on display until March 29.

The second exhibit is a collection of original art from the After School Art Program and Ed Wards Project program are on display at the West Nebraska Arts Center. An open house and reception for the display is set for 2-4 p.m. on March 8.

The After School Art Program exhibit is made possible by support by the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Platte Valley Companies, North Platte Valley Artist Guild and Panhandle Shrine Club. The Ed Wards Project program was new this year, and was sponsored by Charlotte Edwards and family. The goal of the programs is to offer visual arts education to students using the Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide.

The exhibit is a way for young artists to learn to select and value their art to begin showing and selling it professionally. They can also meet other artists and be inspired by new artwork. It will be on display until April 26.

The exhibits are free and open to the public. WNAC is on the corner of 1st Avenue and 18th Street, and is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and weekend from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The galley is closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit www.thewnac.com or find West Nebraska Arts Center on Facebook.