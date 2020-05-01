Beginning April 29, Gering Public Schools will offer a new Grab and Go meal pick-up location for families in Terrytown. Packages containing a breakfast and lunch option will be available every Monday through Friday at Terry Lake Park from 6:30-7 p.m. for children age 1-18.

This is part of the ongoing effort to provide nutritional support to families due to the impact of COVID-19 school closure. Gering Public Schools is serving an average of 1,000 meals each weekday to families in the community.

“We received feedback about transportation issues from parents, so this additional location was in direct response to that information,” Taher Food Service Director Mary Carman said in a press release.

The addition of the Terry Lake Park location will adjust the Northfield Elementary Grab and Go pick-up time to 5-6:30 p.m. each weekday.