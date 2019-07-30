GERING — Attendees of a program at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area will observe and learn about the night sky. The program gets underway at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

The presenter is Tom Robinson, a Western Nebraska Community College instructor who teaches astronomy.

Robinson said attendees will meet at the nature center for an introductory video provided by Hyde Memorial Observatory of Lincoln, then move to the east end of the park to observe celestial objects through telescopes.

The program, which was moved up a week from its original scheduled date to capitalize on better viewing opportunities, is an installment of the Wildcat Weekends series of events at the park. It is open to the public free of charge, but a Nebraska park entry permit is required for vehicles.