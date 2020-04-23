SCOTTSBLUFF - Following the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state and local public health officials directing organizations to limit exposures by social distancing, and specifically limiting any events that might include 10 or more individuals, the North Platte NRD will be canceling or postponing public events until at least May 11.

Officials will reassess future programming at that time to determine whether the cancellation/postponements must go further into the calendar year.

Employees continue to stagger work schedules to ensure an office presence, and most employees continue to work remotely. Residents of the District can visit the office by appointment only. Residents can also reach staff via phone and email as needed.

Because of the solitary nature of field work, field employees will likely still be in the field performing their duties. These duties include, but are not limited to tree and grass plantings, spring water levels, and flow meter maintenance. Staff have been directed to triage upcoming tasks and assignments to ensure that constituents receive the services that they entrust to the NRD staff. The triage is to ensure that those tasks that must be done timely are done timely, and those that can be prioritized differently to ensure delivery of services that are not required by a specific deadline are also done as efficiently as possible.