SCOTTSBLUFF — The board and staff of the North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) are excited to announce they will be hosting its second annual Water Expo. The event will be held Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Platte NRD campus, 100547 Airport Rd. in Scottsbluff. The event is free, and a lunch will be provided. It is anticipated that there will be dozens of sponsors and vendors onsite as well. A portion of the sponsorships will be donated to the Gering-Fort. Laramie Canal Relief Fund.

“The purpose of this event is to enjoy some free family fun with water — there will be lots of opportunities to learn and get a little wet while doing so,” NPNRD General Manager John Berge said. “We are also very excited to unveil our Junior Conservationist Program. This program is modeled after the National Park Service’s Junior Ranger Program and is designed to enlist children’s help in conserving natural resources while completing fun activities. Kids that complete the program will receive a badge and a certificate of completion — a license that can be renewed each year with future events.”

The expo was a massive success, drawing over 350 patrons to the NRD to learn about conservation efforts in the district. This year, the NRD will also be joined by Smokey the Bear as he celebrates his 75th birthday.

For more information on the North Platte NRD’s Water Expo, go to www.npnrd.org or call the office at 308-632-2749.