SCOTTSBLUFF - The North Platte NRD remains open and is continuing to service the public but is limiting access to the office. The office will remain locked during business hours, and staff is available by appointment only. Please call 308-632-2749 to arrange to meet with staff. This measure is in addition to the modification of operations that was communicated earlier in the week. This modification included the following:

All events are canceled through May 1.

Employees are staggering schedules, and where possible, are working remotely.

Field employees will continue to perform field duties including tree orders, tree and grass plantings, spring water levels and flow meter maintenance.

The Board and staff of the NPNRD thanks the public for their understanding as they work to provide the best service to them in these uncertain times.