SCOTTSBLUFF - The North Platte NRD remains open and is continuing to service the public but is limiting access to the office. The office will remain locked during business hours, and staff is available by appointment only. Please call 308-632-2749 to arrange to meet with staff. This measure is in addition to the modification of operations that was communicated earlier in the week. This modification included the following:
All events are canceled through May 1.
Employees are staggering schedules, and where possible, are working remotely.
Field employees will continue to perform field duties including tree orders, tree and grass plantings, spring water levels and flow meter maintenance.
The Board and staff of the NPNRD thanks the public for their understanding as they work to provide the best service to them in these uncertain times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.