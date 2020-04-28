NORTHWEST NEBRASKA – Discover Northwest Nebraska is introducing a new way to explore the region and giving participants chances to win prizes all season.

“Northwest Nebraska is truly the Panhandle’s backyard and playing Northwest Nebraska Bingo is a great way to discover specific things to do or places to see in Dawes and Sioux counties,” Discover Northwest Nebraska Director Kerri Rempp said.

The program, similar to the statewide Passport Program, is designed to encourage visitors and regional residents alike to enjoy attractions and activities in Northwest Nebraska. Playing the game is easy: post photos of yourself or family completing four activities in a row on the current BINGO card to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #NWNebraskaBingo. Doing so earns the participant an entry into monthly prize drawings for swag from Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association.

“All of our players will also be eligible for a grand prize drawing Nov. 10. One lucky winner will receive a two-night stay at High Plains Homestead and a one-night stay at Our Heritage Guest Ranch,” Rempp said. “Complete instructions and each month’s BINGO card will be available at www.discoverNWNebraska.com, and the cards will also be posted to Northwest Nebraska’s social media accounts and distributed through our monthly newsletter.”

The first BINGO card of the tourist season will be released May 1, with a new card scheduled to be released on the first day of every month through October.

As a reminder, there is still time to complete the April Northwest Nebraska Bingo social media challenge, which is geared toward supporting local businesses during the pandemic. The April card is available now at www.discoverNWNebraska.com and on Northwest Nebraska’s social media accounts and can be completed through April 30. Three participants will be randomly selected to win $50 in Crawford and Chadron Chamber Bucks.