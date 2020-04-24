After the rousing success of the National Weather Services first virtual spotter talk last week, NWS Cheyenne has finalized the series schedule going through mid-May.

The registration links are below and are unique to the specified time and date. Please note the final exciting talk on May 21st will be an Advanced Storm Spotter Talk where meterologists will go deeper into the meteorological science and forecasting of severe thunderstorms.

NWS Cheyenne Storm Spotter Talk Series Schedule:

Talk #2 - Thursday, April 23 - 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2xEL8Cg

Talk #3 - Tuesday, April 28 - 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/350A1Qi

Talk #4 - Tuesday, May 5th - 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/357lOkF

Talk #5 - Wednesday, May 13 - 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2VqWyCq

Talk #6 - Advanced Storm Spotter Talk - Thursday, May 21 - 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2RYbgP4

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.