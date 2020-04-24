After the rousing success of the National Weather Services first virtual spotter talk last week, NWS Cheyenne has finalized the series schedule going through mid-May.

The registration links are below and are unique to the specified time and date. Please note the final exciting talk on May 21st will be an Advanced Storm Spotter Talk where meterologists will go deeper into the meteorological science and forecasting of severe thunderstorms.

NWS Cheyenne Storm Spotter Talk Series Schedule:

Talk #2 - Thursday, April 23 - 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2xEL8Cg

Talk #3 - Tuesday, April 28 - 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/350A1Qi

Talk #4 - Tuesday, May 5th - 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/357lOkF

Talk #5 - Wednesday, May 13 - 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2VqWyCq

Talk #6 - Advanced Storm Spotter Talk - Thursday, May 21 - 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2RYbgP4