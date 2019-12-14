BAYARD — The Living Environment Foundation will be presenting an Oberufer Shepherd’s Play Sunday.
The play will be presented at Faith United Methodist Church in Bayard (104 13th St. and Highway 26) at 7:30 p.m.
The play lasts about one hour and it has enough action for older children. Younger children like 3-4 year olds are welcome but it may be a little long for them. If you enjoy community theater, the group hopes you can join it for the free performance offerings.
