GERING — Gering Citizens are reminded that in light of COVID-19 precautions, city offices are currently closed to public access. Residents may make utility payments by placing them in the drop box in the foyer of City Hall at 1025 P St., or by using the drive-thru utility payment box.

Customers can pay utility bills online at www.gering.org. The City of Gering is not accepting credit card information over the phone for payment of utility bills. Customers wanting to pay utility bills by credit card may only do so by paying online.

City of Gering offices are closed to the public and utility office staffing is minimal. Please call 308-436-6800 and leave a message or email utilities@gering.org regarding utility service or billing; staff will respond as soon as they can.