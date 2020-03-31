Panhandle Public Health District confirmed that a male in his 50s residing in Kimball County has tested positive for COVID-19. This case is travel-related to Colorado, and the person is currently hospitalized.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who may have come into close contact with the individual for the past 14 days to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“Every protective measure the entire area has been working on for the past weeks including school closures, encouraging 10 or less people in public spaces like restaurants and bars, social distancing-staying six feet away from others, encouraging residents that have traveled outside the Panhandle to self-quarantine for 14 days, regular handwashing, extra sanitizing and disinfecting measures, and monitoring symptoms of illness continue to be the best prevention to slow the spread,“ said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

If you visited any of the following locations at any of the dates and times listed below and are not showing symptoms, please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations below.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your health care provider or public health department

Kimball Health Services asks anyone who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 to please call before going to any health care facility. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.

Healt hcare providers will determine if the person can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary. You may call your provider or public health at: Panhandle Public Health District: 308-262-5764.

— New Hope Assembly of God 413 E. Third St, Kimball; March 8, 10:22 a.m.-12:50 p.m.; March 10, 6:23 -7:42 p.m.; March 11, 10:30 -11:07 a.m.; March 13, 7-8 p.m.; March 15 10:24 a.m.-12:24 p.m.

— Main Street Market, 815 E Third, Kimball, March 8 12:51 -12:57 p.m.; March 13 5:08-5:28 p.m.; March 15, 9:30-9:34 a.m., 12:54-12:59 p.m.; • March 28 2:24-2:36 p.m.

— Dollar General 215 W Second St., Kimball, March 8, 4:42-5:07 p.m.; March 14, 3:15 -3:27 p.m.; March 28, 2:11-2:22 p.m.

— Vince’s Corner, 100 E Third St., Kimball, March 11, 11:35-11:53 a.m.

— Good Times @ Chute # 7, 109 W Second St, Kimball, March 11, 7 -10:30 p.m.

— Pizza Hut, 215 S. Webster St., Kimball, March 15, 7-8:30 p.m.

— Bemis Drug, 129 S. Chestnut, Kimball, March 21, 9:13-9:20 p.m.