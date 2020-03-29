The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) is providing a fund for those who wish to donate toward providing relief during the COVID-19 crisis in our community.

The OTCF will make a grant to establish this fund, and welcomes other donations to help those working on the frontlines.

This effort will initially provide funding to local restaurants that are addressing food insecurity, especially for youth and older adults. These establishments have been preparing and serving food since the disaster first began to unfold in our community. Donations will pay the food distributors and/or grocery stores directly, so these establishments may continue doing what they are already doing, without the burden of fundraising.

This fund will remain nimble and will evolve to meet the greatest unmet needs of the community as they unfold, and donations grow proportionately.

If you would like to donate, please visit our website at www.otcf.org, and click the donate/ Paypal feature. You may also mail donations to: OTCF / Covid 19 Food Fund / PO Box 1344, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Your donations are tax deductible.