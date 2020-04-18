SCOTTSBLUFF — The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) has provided grants to local businesses and local food bank from the Covid-19 Food Fund, a fund set up last month for those wishing to donate toward the Covid-19 crisis in our community.

The OTCF has made gifts to The Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center for their Meals on Wheels “Snow Angels” project, the Potter’s Wheel Food Pantry, The Arrellano family “Blessings Box,” and The 16th Street Empire and Oregon Trail Roadhouse restaurants for their sack lunch program.

As one might imagine, there is a shortage of volunteers available to work at various community resources, as it pertains to serving the community through the pandemic. When a person visits the COVIDFOODFUND.COM, you have the option of volunteering hours, as well as volunteering dollars. These donated hours will be collected and given to the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center where they will determine the need and the best fit for those donated hours.

This fund will remain nimble and will evolve to meet the greatest unmet needs of the community as they unfold, and donations grow proportionately.

If you would like to donate, please visit our website at www.covidfoodfund, and click the donate feature. You may also mail donations to: OTCF / Covid-19 Food Fund / PO Box 1344, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Your donations are tax deductible.