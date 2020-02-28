SCOTTSBLUFF — The Oregon Trail Community Foundation and WyoBraska Gives 2020 is inviting the public to go on a treasure hunt in the local community and support local nonprofits.

The first to solve the clues and find the official Treasure Chest will win $1,000 cash!

While on your treasure hunt, staff at the foundation predict you will discover information about your community that you never knew

before, but the true treasure of it all will the journey along the way, according to a press release.

Although the clues will take some thought to solve, the treasure itself will be located in a place that can be easily accessed by participants of all ages.

How to play:

— Find and Like “Oregon Trail Community Foundation” on Facebook. Download the official “Treasure Hunt Map” and check back daily for more clues. Share Oregon Trail Community Foundation to your page and receive an additional bonus clue to your inbox.

The hunt begins on March 16.