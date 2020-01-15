SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska All Star Sports, Inc. presented checks totaling $3,000 to four organizations, representing proceeds from the 2019 West Nebraska All-Star football and volleyball games.

The Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center received a check for $1,000. The Volunteer Center oversees several community programs including Meals-on-Wheels, Shopping for Seniors, Home Delivered Commodities, is a partner of Thanksgiving in the Valley and does an annual food drive for emergency food bags for those receiving services.

The Cat/Pup Pack Program received $1,000. This food backpack program was started in 2009. It provides weekend backpacks to students experiencing food insecurity. They are currently providing 169 packs in Scottsbluff and 85 in Gering.

The Guadalupe Center received a donation of $500. The Guadalupe Center is located at the Junction of 9th Street and 12th Avenue and has been serving the people of Scottsbluff for 45 years.

Monument Bible Church has also received a check for $500.

The 2020 West Nebraska All Star Games will be played Saturday, June 13, in Scottsbluff.