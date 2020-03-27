GERING – In response to the most recent COVID-19 recommendations, organizers of the Summit to Summit Run/Walk have canceled the 2020 event slated for May 9.

The event, featuring a 7.2-mile course for runners and walkers from Summit Christian College in Gering to the top of Scotts Bluff National Monument and back, has been held since 2008 as a community event and fundraiser for Summit Christian College. College President David Parrish said the decision to cancel this popular event was difficult but is considered to be the right thing to do in light of the ongoing health recommendations related to COVID-19.

In a press release, Parrish said he wants to thank the community for their continued support of the event, especially the many sponsors who pledged their support to the college regardless of its decision to cancel the event.