Nov. 13 marks the one-year anniversary for WYOBRASKA GIVES which raised over $478,000 for 104 area nonprofit organizations.

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation announced it is excited to welcome The Holliday Family of Companies back as its title sponsor for the next WyoBraska Gives 2020. WyoBraska Gives 2020 will be Tuesday, May 5.

In a press release, the Oregon Trail Community Foundation said, “By moving the Giving Day to May, we are able to better accommodate some of the participating organizations as well as create more opportunities to work with the area booster clubs.”

Nonprofit registration will begin in January for new 501(c)3 organizations. Those who have already participated will be able to access their profiles without the need to reregister.

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation will be celebrating the kickoff with the Treasure Hunt in March for a chance to win $1000. For information and updates, check out Oregon Trail Community Foundation on Facebook.

“We can’t wait to see how much this community GIVES in 2020!,” the organization said.