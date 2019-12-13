Our Lady of Guadalupe Knights of Columbus Council 12200 will be having an “All You Can Eat Breakfast Fundraiser “ on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The breakfast will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Guadalupe Center located at 1200 East 9th St., Scottsbluff.

Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The menu will consist of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, oven baked French toast, pancakes, menudo, tortillas, coffee and juice. This event is open to the public.