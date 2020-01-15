SCOTTSBLUFF — Our Lady of Guadalupe Knights of Columbus Council 12200 will be having an “All You Can Eat Breakfast Fundraiser “ on Sunday, Jan. 19.
The breakfast will be held from 8 -11:30 a.m. at the Guadalupe Center located at 1200 East Ninth St. is Scottsbluff.
Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The menu will consist of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, oven baked french toast, pancakes, menudo, tortillas, coffee and juice. This event is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.