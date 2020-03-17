COLUMBUS, Neb. — Construction work on a new substation that will serve Nebraska Public Power District customers in Minatare, Melbeta and the surrounding rural area, will cause an outage for those customers on Wednesday, March 18 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NPPD Distribution Superintendent Dennis Wademan says the outage is needed so that crews can safely install new sub-transmission poles that will support the new substation.

“We want to keep the outage time to a minimum because we know it is inconvenient for people no matter what day or time it takes place,” Wademan said. “But the outage will have to occur so we can complete the required work in a safe manner. This new substation will help us to continue providing reliable energy service to these two communities and the surrounding rural area moving into the future.”

The reason for the timespan of the outage is due to prep-work for the construction that can only be completed while the outage is occurring.

“Our crews will be working as efficiently and safely as they possibly can so that the impact on the customer is as short as possible,” he said. “Safely generating and delivering reliable energy is our mission at NPPD, and we are very appreciative of our customers understanding while we complete this work.”

NPPD is contacting all customers who are being affected by the outage, both residential and commercial, to help make the transition through the outage as smooth as possible.