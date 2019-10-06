SCOTTSBLUFF — P.E.O. Chapter CD is selling fresh, fragrant holiday greenery online now through Nov. 7 to support P.E.O. scholarships for women. The evergreens are perfect for holiday business and personal gifts.

A catalogue of wreaths, garlands, and other items from Sherwood Forest Farms can be viewed online at http://sffsalestrack.com/chaptercdpeo. All holiday evergreens will be shipped from the Pacific Northwest and are guaranteed to be fresh.

Orders may be shipped directly to addresses in the U.S. or will be delivered to Scottsbluff for distribution by Chapter CD.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to support women aspiring to higher education.

Orders can be placed online and checks can be made payable to Chapter CD and sent to Jann Johnson or Netta Green. For more information, contact Jann Johnson at 308-631-0919 or miltonj1@charter.net, Netta Green at 308-672-3854 or rmgreen54@gmail.com, or any member of Chapter CD.