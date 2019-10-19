GERING - On Saturday, Oct. 19, P.E.O. Chapter GI, Gering, will be hosting their second annual “Table Setting Extravaganza” at the West Nebraska Art Center, located at 106 East 18th Street, in Scottsbluff. The public can come and go at their leisure between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., enjoying a variety of beautiful, or just plain fun, table settings exhibits. The tables will feature a variety of themes in their decorations.

“Originally, we thought in terms of only featuring fine china and crystal, but quickly decided that it would be more fun to have a nice blend of everyday items too,” said Patti Ediger, who co-chairs the event. In addition to the table settings there will be several interesting displays including quilts, crèches, and thimbles that people of all ages should appreciate and enjoy.

On the lower level of the Art Center, those attending can enjoy a delicious coffee reception and view an exhibit of aprons from Legacy of the Plains Museum, as well as meet some of the young 4-H contestants who participated in the Scotts Bluff County Table Setting Competition at this year’s fair.

“Our P.E.O. chapter is always searching for new and unique ways to raise money for local scholarships,” Ediger said, “and this festive affair was so well received last year that we decided to make it a yearly event.”

The price of admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased from any Gering Chapter GI member or at the West Nebraska Art Center on the day of the event.

P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization that specifically promotes the education of women, whether they are recent high school graduates or those pursuing advanced degrees, women needing to complete their education due to the fact they are returning to the workforce, or women from other countries who are now studying in the United States.