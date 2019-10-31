GERING — Panhandle Business and Professional Women will hold its annual Sip and Shop Showcase, formerly known as Java, Jazz & Jewelry, fundraising event on Saturday, Nov.16.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Weborg 21 Centre, located at 2625 10th Street, Gering. Admission is free.
Come enjoy a day out with friends, shop local vendors and indulge in tasty treats and yummy drinks. The event also features a silent auction and gift wrapping station. Breakfast, lunch and baked goods will be available for purchase. All proceeds go toward scholarships and to support local women.
To learn more about this event or to donate to the scholarship effort, search Panhandle Business and Professional Women on Facebook or email panhandlebpw@gmail.com.
