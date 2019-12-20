Panhandle Business and Professional Women donates $1,000 to DOVES

SCOTTSBLUFF — For the eighth consecutive year, the Panhandle chapter of Business and Professional Women made a cash donation to help fight sexual and domestic violence.

During its December meeting the group presented $1,000 to The DOVES Program, which provides services for anyone who has experienced or been affected by sexual, domestic and dating violence. Panhandle Business and Professional Women has given $5,700 to DOVES since 2012.

“Panhandle Business and Professional Women appreciates the work DOVES does throughout the Panhandle and we are honored to support them,” the organization’s president Bridget Peck said.

In accepting the award for DOVES, board member Lanette Richards told Panhandle BPW members, “we appreciate your ongoing financial support and applaud your advocacy efforts to improve the lives of all women in the workplace, including survivors.”

Panhandle Business and Professional Women is part of a national foundation advocating for gender equality in the workplace and supporting the development of female business professionals.

The Scottsbluff-based chapter of the Business and Professional Women Foundation is the largest in Nebraska. To learn more about upcoming events, scholarships, professional awards and membership opportunities, visit panhandlebpw.org.