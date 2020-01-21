Panhandle Coop gives donation to United Way

Susan Wiedeman with Panhandle COOP presents a $5,873 donation to Steph Black with the United Way of Western Nebraska- The donation was a corporate match of their employee’s contributions and pledges to United Way this year. Panhandle COOP is a United Way Pacesetter Business partner that supports United Way’s community impact work and helps raise money for United Way throughout the year.

 Courtesy photo

