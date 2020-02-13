The Nebraska Respite Network and the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition are working together to bring family caregivers across the area together for an afternoon of networking and informational sessions during the Panhandle Day of Caring on March 18 at the Harms Center in Scottsbluff.

A family caregiver is anyone who is providing care to a family member who has some sort of special need or disability. Respite is a short break for family caregivers caring for someone of any age and any disability.

Vendors will be available to provide information that could benefit families. Vendors include: The Nebraska Respite Network, Nebraska Caregiver Coalition, Independence Rising, Nebraska Children’s Home Society, the League of Human Dignity, ESU Migrant Education, Aging Office of Western Nebraska, Paradigm, Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, United Health Care and Panhandle Public Health District.

The event is free and will run on March 18 from noon to 4 p.m. with lunch provided. The agenda includes two speakers, Julie Masters from the University of Lincoln at Omaha Gerontology Department and Jamie Goffena with the University of Nebraska Extension Office. There will be time for networking and visiting with the vendors.

To register you can contact Sherri Blome at 308-432-8190 or sherri.blome@wchr.net.