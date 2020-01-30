ALLIANCE - On Saturday, Feb 15, the Panhandle Quilt Guild will hold a Weighted Blanket class in Alliance. This type of blanket/comforter has been found helpful for people in many ways: it helps those experiencing insomnia, reduces anxiety, improves focus for those with ADHD helps improve and manage symptoms of PTSD and Autism, and eases pain by promoting calmness.

If you are interested, contact Kathy McCool, 308-631-3371, by Jan. 31, to sign up for the class and get your kit ordered for the beads and filling. The class will be at the Alliance Knight Museum, Saturday, Feb 15, noon to 4.

The public is invited to attend the Guild’s general meeting that starts at 9:30 a.m. The program covers the theories and therapies of a weighted blanket, and everyone is encouraged to bring a quilt related show and tell.

Check the website: panhandlequiltguild.org.