Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...SCOTTS BLUFF AND CHEYENNE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES WITH STRONG CROSSWINDS ALONG NEBRASKA 71 AND US-385. DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. ROOF DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. SECURE LOOSE OUTDOOR ITEMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. USE EXTREME CAUTION IF YOU DRIVE A LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE INCLUDING TRAILERS. PLAN FOR ALTERNATE ROUTES OR DELAYS. &&