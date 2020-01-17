SCOTTSBLUFF - The Panhandle Quilt Guild will meet Saturday morning, Jan. 18, at West Way Christian Church at 9 a.m. The program will be a trunk show of quilted bags using foam stabilizers, by Elizabeth Miller from The Quilt Stop. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend and bring a “show and tell”. The address is 1701 W 27th, Scottsbluff. More information about the Guild can be found at our website: panhandlequiltguild.org.
