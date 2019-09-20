SCOTTSBLUFF — The Panhandle Quilt Guild will hold its regular meeting on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the WestWay Christian Church.

The meeting will be at 1701 West 27th St. in Scottsbluff. Coffee and refreshments will be provided at 9 a.m. with the business meeting and program to follow at 9:30 a.m.

Charlotte Endorf will provide a presentation about quilter Grace Snyder and her autobiography “No Time On My Hands.” Guests are welcome — all that’s required is a love of quilts.

More information is available at panhandlequiltguild.org.