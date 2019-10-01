SCOTTSBLUFF — The Panhandle Quilt Guild is opening to the public, a special class of the Lemoyne Star presented by Patti Heintz, out of Pierre, South Dakota.

The guild has a few openings for the class, being held in Bridgeport at Prairie Winds Community Center, Friday, Oct 18, starting at 9 a.m. The lovely quilt was on display at the Oregon Trail Days Quilt show, and with the techniques Heinz will demonstrate, is easily made. Heintz is a certified instructor for the “rapid fire” Deb Tucker Studio 180 Tools, and has been teaching at the Nebraska State Quilt convention, QuiltNE, for the past 2 years, at the Wyoming State Quilt conference in 2019, and in many other Nebraska and South Dakota towns.

For information, click on the Class Tab on the website: panhandlequiltguild.org for a picture. The pattern and tools are available from Patti at a special 10% class discount. The tools are also available at Pat’s Creative and are quite versatile. They will make several different patterns in at least three different sizes.

he class fee is $28.50, for a fun day of sewing at a spacious location. Please contact Jan Sears by Oct 4 at 308-279-0163, to secure your spot and get instructions for fabric that needs to be prepared before the class starts.