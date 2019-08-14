GERING —National motivational speaker, Scott Shellstrom, will be inspiring conference attendees to rediscover their ability for creativity and innovation. Scott’s presentations will unite and excite teams to find unique solutions to everyday challenges.

As a former advertising executive, Shellstrom knows that creativity is more than an art, it’s a skill. His skills have placed him on some of New York City’s most prominent improv comedy stages, and his paintings on some of the most prestigious gallery walls. He knows how to perform, most recently as a television host on the Travel Channel.

“It is exciting to bring such a high quality speaker line-up to the area,” Jessica Davies, assistant health director and co-coordinator of the conference, said. “Businesses can use this opportunity to learn the latest strategies in keeping employees healthy and safe and it’s a perfect location to not have to travel far as we are all crunched for time.”

Jim Crowser with Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and Nebraska Sen. Sara Howard will be presenting on addiction and mental health in the workplace by providing information on ways to recognize potential risk factors, signs, symptoms for substance use and/or mental health challenges in the workplace. Methods for setting a supportive environment in the workplace and techniques for intervention with particular emphasis placed on opioid use and its impact on employee health.

Additional conference sessions will be offered on dispelling wellness fads and trends, an OSHA Update, and more. The awards luncheon will feature Panhandle businesses receiving the Governor’s Wellness Award, safety awards, and the Leading Light Award to an individual nominated for leading the wellness charge at their worksite.

“We are honored to recognize a number of individuals and Panhandle businesses at the awards luncheon for their exemplary wellness programs and as champions leading wellness and safety,” Davies said.

Area businesses should plan to bring their safety and wellness committees, managers, HR professionals, and any other employees for this exciting, local opportunity to learn something new. Early bird registration ends Aug. 23 so people are encouraged to register early with special discounts provided the more employees that are registered from a company. Keynote-only registrations are available.

For additional information about worksite wellness, visit www.pphd.org/pwwc.html or call Davies at 308-487-3600 ext. 101.