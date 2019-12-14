SCOTTSBLUFF — The Parkinson’s Support Group meetings have moved to third Thursdays.

The group meets at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran in Scottsbluff. This meeting is open to those who have Parkinson’s and their spouses or caregivers. Group members share tips and treatment options on dealing with the various symptoms of Parkinson’s and bring in resources such as local therapists and sources of support available,

Parkinson’s disease is the second on the list of neurodegenerative disorders. It is also the most common movement disorder. While there currently is no cure, there are many treatment options. Research is making big strides and options exist in delaying symptoms and grappling with tremors, balance, stiffness, and a myriad of other presenting problems of Parkinson’s.