ALLIANCE — The Alliance Parks Department will begin filling Laing Lake at the end of this week.
Once filling begins, the introduction of the well water could cause ice on the lake to become thin. For this reason, the public should stay off all areas of the lake.
If you have questions regarding this information, please contact the Culture and Leisure Services department at 308-762-2384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.