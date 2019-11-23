Peabody Energy donates $3,000 to EWC’s Welding Technology Program

From left: Peabody Representative Kolton Kissinger, Lynn Bedient, EWC’s Welding Department Head, Dave Vinot, Mark Miller, Peabody Representatives, and EWC Welding Instructor, Stan Nicolls.

TORRINGTON — Peabody Energy recently made a $3,000 donation to Eastern Wyoming College’s Welding program.

The money was used to purchase Flux Core Guns liners and 1/16 inch wire for EWC’s power sources. This will enable students to use equipment that they would find in a working environment.

“Peabody has held recruiting luncheons for our students the past 2 years to talk about their business and opportunities available to our students,” said Welding Department head, Lynn Bedient. “They have chosen four of our students as interns and one as a scholarship recipient.”

For more information about the Welding and Joining program at EWC, contact Lynn Bedient, 307-532-8274 or lynn.bedient@ewc.wy.edu

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.