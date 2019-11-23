Peabody Energy donates $3,000 to EWC’s Welding Technology Program

TORRINGTON — Peabody Energy recently made a $3,000 donation to Eastern Wyoming College’s Welding program.
The money was used to purchase Flux Core Guns liners and 1/16 inch wire for EWC’s power sources. This will enable students to use equipment that they would find in a working environment.
“Peabody has held recruiting luncheons for our students the past 2 years to talk about their business and opportunities available to our students,” said Welding Department head, Lynn Bedient. “They have chosen four of our students as interns and one as a scholarship recipient.”
For more information about the Welding and Joining program at EWC, contact Lynn Bedient, 307-532-8274 or lynn.bedient@ewc.wy.edu
