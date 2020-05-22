SCOTTSBLUFF - Michelle Perkins, of RE/MAX Regency recently moved back to her family homestead in Carter Canyon in Gering, which has been owned for five generations.
Perkins graduated Gering High School in 1982 and the Western Nebraska Community College in 1984. After serving as an Administrative Specialist with 1st Armor Division she earned her real estate license in 1997 and has worked with RE/MAX in Virginia for over 23 years.
She is a graduate of the Realtors Institute, Accredited Buyers Representative, Real Estate Negotiation Expert and Certified Property Destress Expert.
Michelle can be reached at 540-341-1077.
