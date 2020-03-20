According to a press release issued on Wednesday, Platte Valley Bank locations in Nebraska and Wyoming will service customers through the drive-thru and bank by appointment.

J.G. Elliot Insurance Center will be drive-thru where available. Lobby access will be restricted.

Customers will still have access to digital channels and will be able to continue any necessary transactions.

All locations are full staffed and are readily available to assist customers via phone and email communications.

“We are committed to continuing to provide an exceptional customer experience, just in a little bit different way.” said co-Chief Operating Officer of Platte Valley Companies Joe Guth. “We are following the recommendations of our leaders to practice social distancing at all locations, for the safety of our customers, associates and families.”