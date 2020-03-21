SCOTTSBLUFF — Platte Valley Bank and Mountain Valley Bank will offer 90 day extensions to consumer customers who are experiencing financial difficulties, as well as 90-day loan extensions and reduced rate working capital loans to commercial customers who are feeling financial pressure related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Details on these offerings can be found at www.pvbank.com and www.bankmvb.com. Additional financial assistance programs for customers and community members will be offered by Platte Valley Bank and Mountain Valley Bank early next week.

“We know our customers and community members are feeling financial strain right now.” Chief Executive Officer of Platte Valley Companies Hod Kosman said. “We are your bank and we are here to lend a helping hand. We will be offering additional assistance in the form of special lending offerings as well as deposit accommodations. As time is of the essence, we wanted to get the word out regarding loan extensions to our customers now.

Rest assured that we plan to support our customers and communities in any way possible and get through this the same way we always have ... together.”