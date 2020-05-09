SCOTTSBLUFF — On Monday, May 11, Platte Valley Companies locations in Nebraska and Wyoming will reopen their lobbies to customers. These locations include Platte Valley Bank, J. G. Elliott Insurance Centers, C. H. Brown Company, and Platte Valley Investment Center.

Staff at all locations will practice social distancing in their facilities and adhere to all state guidelines as they relate to financial services industries. Customers are still encouraged to use digital channels to access their accounts. All community rooms will remain restricted through May 31. Platte Valley Bank Centennial location in Scottsbluff will continue to serve customers by drive-thru only. Mountain Valley Bank locations (Colorado) a subsidiary of Platte Valley Companies reopened their lobbies on Monday, May 4.

“I am proud of the outstanding service that our staff has been able to provide our customers and community members recently, but unrestricting our lobby access allows us to serve our customers in a more traditional way,” President and Chief Executive Officer of Platte Valley Bank and Companies Hod Kosman said. “The health and safety of our customers and staff continues to be our main focus, but we are pleased to once again be able to serve our customers in person while balancing safety precautions.”