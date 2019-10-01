SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff Police Department is participating in the National Coffee With A Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct 2.
Officers from the department will visit with the public from 7-9 a.m. at Bluffs Bakery, 1520 Broadway in Scottsbluff.
National Coffee With A Cop Day is a nationally recognized program designed to bring police officers and community members together in an open forum over a cup of coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other.
This simple idea removes the physical barriers and crisis situations that routinely define interactions between law enforcement officials and residents and instead allows for relaxed, informal one-on-one interactions in a friendly atmosphere. Members of the community can ask questions, raise concerns, engage in casual conversation, or just stop by to say “hello” and enjoy a cup of coffee with officers.
Scottsbluff Police Department will set up Coffee With A Cop events at select times, dates, and locations throughout the year.
If you’re interested in hosting an event, please contact Capt. Tony Straub at 308-630-6261.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.