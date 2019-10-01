Having coffee with a cop (copy)

Capt. Tony Straub chats with Skylar Pratt, of Mitchell, and Franzine Ranalli, a McDonald's manager, during Coffee With the Cop in July. The event gives police and the public a time to interact, with people asking questions, bringing concerns and other matters.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff Police Department is participating in the National Coffee With A Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct 2.

Officers from the department will visit with the public from 7-9 a.m. at Bluffs Bakery, 1520 Broadway in Scottsbluff.

National Coffee With A Cop Day is a nationally recognized program designed to bring police officers and community members together in an open forum over a cup of coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

This simple idea removes the physical barriers and crisis situations that routinely define interactions between law enforcement officials and residents and instead allows for relaxed, informal one-on-one interactions in a friendly atmosphere. Members of the community can ask questions, raise concerns, engage in casual conversation, or just stop by to say “hello” and enjoy a cup of coffee with officers.

Scottsbluff Police Department will set up Coffee With A Cop events at select times, dates, and locations throughout the year.

If you’re interested in hosting an event, please contact Capt. Tony Straub at 308-630-6261.

