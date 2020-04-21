This week’s Pop-Up Drive-Up flick will be “Night at the Museum.”

Screenings are scheduled for April 24-26 at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. Gates open at 7:20 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:20 p.m.

The Midwest Theater’s Pop-Up Drive-Up screenings are presented by StoreAul. There is no admission to attend, and the first 60 cars who arrive on Friday and Saturday nights will receive a free bag of popcorn.

According to the synopsis for “Night at the Museum,” the film tells the story of a dreamer named Larry Daley. Larry believes he’s meant to do something big but his imaginative ideas don’t pay off, leading him to take a job as a security guard at the Natural History Museum.

During his shift, Larry realizes something is off.

“Thanks to the unleashing of an Egyptian curse, the museum’s animals spring to life after the building closes. Larry must find a way to save the chaotic situation,” the synopsis says.

The 2006 comedy is rated PG and stars a number of notable actors including Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino, Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney and Robin Williams. It has a run time of one hour and 48 minutes.

While there is no admission cost, freewill cash donations will be accepted at the gate. The proceeds will be split between the Midwest Theater, Legacy of the Plains Museum and this week’s featured community organization, Scottsbluff County Volunteer Center.

Drive-thru concessions including popcorn, candy and bottled beverages will be available. Midwest Theater prefers using credit or debit cards to ensure a contactless transaction. Cash is accepted, however exact change is requested. No change will be given.

Those who attend will be expected to adhere to guidelines developed by the Theater and Panhandle Public Health District for Pop-Up Drive-Ups:

­— Only attend as a family or group that lives together. Do not attend with people who do not live with you. Midwest Theater reserves the right to turn people away if it is known they are attending with others outside their household.

— No one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian, who must be driving.

— There will be no bathroom facilities available on site.

— An FM radio is required to receive movie audio in the vehicle. Attendees should consider bringing a battery-powered portable radio to avoid running down their vehicle battery.

— Do not attend if you or a family member are sick

— Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. Those with pickup trucks will need to stay inside the cab.

— Please wait for an attendant to help you park to ensure everyone has an optimal viewing experience.

For more information, call the theater at 308-632-4311.