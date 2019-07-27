SCOTTSBLUFF - Area ecumenical churches will host a prayer rally for farmers and all others affected by the Gering/Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal collapse next week. The prayer rally will take place at noon on Monday, July 29, at Centennial Park in Scottsbluff.

With local media reporting that farmers may have to wait three to four weeks during the most critical time in the season before receiving water for their crops, there is a grave concern throughout the valley, as the local economy depends greatly on agriculture. Members of the public are encouraged to pray together at the park and at home, for any solution that will help our farmers to be successful.

“We want the community to know that they are supported by their faith community here in the valley, and we do care, and we want everyone to feel the support and the love from each congregation, and from all people of faith from the surrounding community,” said the Rev. April Fiet of First Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff.

Churches sponsoring the rally are First Presbyterian Church, St. Francis Episcopal Church, Scottsbluff Methodist Church, Calvary Lutheran Church, Holy Apostles Episcopal of Mitchell, First Christian Church, Immanuel United Church of Christ, in Lyman, Faith United Church of Christ of Bayard, and United Methodist Churches of Mitchell, Morrill and Henry.

All people from all faith traditions are welcome and encouraged to join the prayer rally.

For more information, call Fiet at 308-632-2131.