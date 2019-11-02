ALLIANCE — The Main Street Players Community Theater is extending the Halloween season by a couple of days with a fun - and funny - take on the inevitable zombie apocalypse. They will present “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse!” a short comedy by Don Zolidas, followed by improv, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Newberry’s in Alliance. Tickets are $7 or $5 for students and seniors at the door.

The play takes the form of a “how-to” presentation, with two hosts (played by Jason Wentworth and Elora Bleisch) describing various methods of eluding or defeating a horde of brain-eating zombies, as four survivors - David Kuskie, Chris and Caitlin Obershaw, and Elaine Bleisch - act them out. Methods include sacrificing the weak, overwhelming firepower, attack dogs, and romance. Not all methods are equally successful, adding to the fun as the zombie horde - played by Kent Bleisch, Shawn Wiebert, Linnea Bleisch, Keera Stanec, and Elizabeth Wenzel - manages to snack on a few of the “survivors” during the show. (Disclaimer: all violence is fiction and no actors will be harmed during the duration of the show. Although some of these methods may be helpful during an actual zombie attack, the Main Street Players, Don Zolidas, and Playscripts, Inc. do not guarantee the results and cannot be held responsible if you do, in fact, get eaten by or turned into a zombie).

For more information or to buy tickets contact Elaine Bleisch at 308-760-8863 or follow the Main Street Players Facebook page. The play is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com).